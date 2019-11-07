President of Turkmenistan on official visit in Italy

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov is ona two-day official visit to Italy, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

As part of the visit to Milan, a business forum was held with the participation of representatives of the public and private sectors of Turkmenistan and Italy.

During the event, the forum participants discussed the possibilities of developing cooperation in the energy sector, oil and gas industry, telecommunications, transport, tourism and other promising sectors.

As a result of the business forum, a solid package of documents was signed between the relevant departments and private companies of the two countries.

Turkmenistan State News Agency reports that so far in Turkmenistan 22 investment projects have been registered with the total value of about $13 million and 16 enterprises with Italian capital.