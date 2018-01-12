Kyrgyzstan to celebrate 90th anniversary of Chyngyz Aitmatov

Talas, Jan. 12, 2018 / Kabar /. Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov gave a start to celebrate the 90th anniversary of great writer Chyngyz Aitmatov.

The official ceremony of celebrating the 90th anniversary of Aitmatov has begun in the writer’s native village Sheker of Talas region.

Kyrgyz Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Sultan Jumagulov told journalists that throughout 2018 the events related to the writer will take place across Kyrgyzstan. Celebrating the anniversary of Aitmatov will be held at the national and international levels.

"In general, there will be such events as Aitmatov's readings, scientific conferences, setting up his monument, the streets that will bear his name, staging of plays by Aitmatov," the Minister said.

Jumagulov stressed that the International Organization of Turkic Culture (IOTC) also declared 2018 as the Year of Chyngyz Aitmatov.

"This means that a lot of money will be spent to tell the world about Aitmatov. The events mentioned above will also take place in the countries that are part of the IOTC," he added.

The Minister of Culture said that 20 hectares of land were allocated in the village of Sheker of Talas region for the construction of the center Chyngyz Ordo.

"But it will take more than one year, as it requires hefty bills. This center will be the same as Manas Ordo," he added.

Curently Sapar Isakov is on a working trip to Talas region. The head of government will also visit a number of facilities in the region.