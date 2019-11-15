Kyrgyz students in Hong Kong are safe-Foreign Ministry

Bishkek, Nov.15, 2019. /Kabar/. Students from Kyrgyzstan in PRC’s Hong Kong SAR (special administrative region) are safe and will be assisted, the press service of the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.

According to the Foreign Ministry’s data, on behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Kyrgyz Embassy in the PRC in cooperation with the Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Guangzhou provides every assistance to the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic who are in Hong Kong.

“At the moment, three out of 42 students of Hong-Kong have left, while the rest of the students are planning to get on earliest flights. In addition, students from the Kyrgyz Republic are in constant contact with the staff of the Embassy and Consulate General, as well as with the assistance of the Chinese side, the students are placed in the appropriate places and are safe. Consul General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Guangzhou Orusbayev has left for Hong-Kong to assist our fellow citizens,” the report says.

The Embassy has also reached an agreement with the Kyrgyz tourist company on the purchase of air tickets with deferred payment for students from the Kyrgyz Republic who have problems with their purchase.

Students from other countries are leaving Hong Kong on their own, and official bodies don’t carry out the special evacuation.

At the same time, China’s state bodies and ambassadors of number of the CIS member state maintain continuous communication to coordinate efforts to provide the necessary assistance to students.